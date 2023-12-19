Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
