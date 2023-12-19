Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

