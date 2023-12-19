Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

