Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETJ opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

