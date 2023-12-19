Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETJ opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
