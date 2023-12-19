Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 172,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

