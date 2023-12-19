Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE EVG opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
