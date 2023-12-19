Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETG opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

