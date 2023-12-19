Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:ETO opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
