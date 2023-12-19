Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ETO opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

