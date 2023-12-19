Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETB opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.