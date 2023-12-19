Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.