Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ETV opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lyft speeds up 50% in 3 weeks…Has the ride just begun?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.