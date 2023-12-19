Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETV opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

