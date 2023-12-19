Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ETY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

