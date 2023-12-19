Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.49.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
