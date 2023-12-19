Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.