Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EXG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.