EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SATS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.31 on Friday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

