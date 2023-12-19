ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 6,350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
