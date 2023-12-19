ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 6,350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

