Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.63.
Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.