Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.