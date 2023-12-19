EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 1.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 86,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,041,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.5% in the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after buying an additional 610,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of EHang by 73.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 386,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EHang during the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

