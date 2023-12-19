Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $468.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

