Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 348,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,383,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 40.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 331,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer by 3,990.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824,375 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.