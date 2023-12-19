Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

