Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$33.79 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

