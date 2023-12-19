Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$33.79 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

