Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.