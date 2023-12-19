EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

