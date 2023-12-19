Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 7.9%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.31 and last traded at $133.82. Approximately 1,691,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,347,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.