EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lowered by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

