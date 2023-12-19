EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 734,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,077,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EQT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in EQT by 13.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.