ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ESAB traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 2933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.



ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

