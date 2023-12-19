Evercore ISI Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.45 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.