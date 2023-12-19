Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Augmedix Stock Up 0.4 %

Augmedix stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $234.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,702.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

In other news, CFO Paul Ginocchio purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Augmedix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Augmedix by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 231,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

