Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$61.50 at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.39.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,769. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.94.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.17 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0703851 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

