Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

