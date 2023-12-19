FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down to $458.48

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.48, but opened at $445.00. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $458.37, with a volume of 68,875 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

