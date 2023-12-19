Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

FAST stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.