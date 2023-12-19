FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 51,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. 529,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,058. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

