FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,991 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

