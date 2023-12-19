FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 11,756 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYW traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.54. 74,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.