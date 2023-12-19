FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

