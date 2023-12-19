FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Esports
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.