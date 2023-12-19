FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $661,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.20. The stock had a trading volume of 207,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
