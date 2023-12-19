Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Gap Down to $20.13

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $19.40. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 56,474 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $555.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 148,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.