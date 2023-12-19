Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

COP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

