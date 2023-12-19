Field & Main Bank Buys 7,466 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 25.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $7,257,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 2,231,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

