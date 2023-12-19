Field & Main Bank Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.37. 903,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,563. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

