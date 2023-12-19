Field & Main Bank Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 659,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

