Field & Main Bank Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. 1,092,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,762,406. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

