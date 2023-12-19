Field & Main Bank Sells 1,011 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 329,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 89.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358,529. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Insider Activity
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
