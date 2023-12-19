Field & Main Bank Sells 280 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,741,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,730,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $265.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

