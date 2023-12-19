Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 12,968 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after buying an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 1,370,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

