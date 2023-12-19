Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 20,437 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,081. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.