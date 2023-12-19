Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. 3,657,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,417. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.