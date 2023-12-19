Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.69. 1,021,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

